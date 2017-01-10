Candy lovers crazy over Oreo flavored Cadbury Eggs

The new Creme Egg flavor features the same smooth chocolate shell as the original but is filled with Oreo cream and biscuit instead of the traditional yellow and white creme filling. (Photo: Cadbury.co.uk)

Cadbury Eggs have become an Easter tradition for a lot of people. Now, that tradition comes in a brand new flavor. The new Creme Egg flavor features the same smooth chocolate shell as the original but is filled with Oreo cream and biscuit instead of the traditional yellow and white creme filling.

As usual, it didn't take long for word of the new candy to spread across social media.

Right now, they're only available in Canada. But that isn't stopping candy lovers from pleading for it to be released here in the United States.

#Oreocremeeggs. This is a thing. This is an actual thing and I need them in my life. — Danny (@harrisonfloored) January 9, 2017

These Oreo Creme Eggs sound like actual heaven — Sam Jones (@samjones9911) January 9, 2017

