WATCH LIVE: Obama delivers final speech as president - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

WATCH LIVE: Obama delivers final speech as president

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(File) (File)
FOX19 -

President Barack Obama will address the nation one final time in a speech from Chicago Tuesday night. 

The speech is expected to begin at 9 p.m.

Mobile users can watch live at this link. Desktop users can watch in the player above. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly