Usher, Mary J Blige to headline Cincinnati Music Festival

Usher and Mary J Blige will headline this year's Cincinnati Music Festival at Paul Brown Stadium.

Taking the stage on Friday, July 28 will be Blige, Kem, SWV, En Vogue and Bell Biv Devoe.

The concert ends Saturday, July 29 with several acts including Usher, Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton and Confunkshun.

A pre-party hosted by Doug E Fresh featuring Kid Capri and Rob Base will be held on Thursday, July 26.

Tickets range from $60 to $125. They are set to go on sale Saturday on ticketmaster.com.

