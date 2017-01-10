Monopoly launches online vote for new game pieces

For the first time in its 82-year history, Monopoly has launched an online survey to help decide future game pieces.

The company launched website VoteMonopoly.com on Tuesday to encourage the internet to choose the eight figurines featured in its upcoming version of the game.

Hasbro is crowdsourcing votes until January 31, and there's no limit to how many times you can weigh in. The top 8 most-voted tokens will be revealed in March and become a permanent addition to the game.

This isn't the first time Monopoly has changed game pieces. In 2013, fans voted on which token would replace the classic iron game piece. The winner was a cat which has been added to newer versions of the game.

A new version of the game will be released in fall 2017 with a $20 price tag.

