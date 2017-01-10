Maineville couple adapting toys for children with special needs

A Maineville couple hopes to make life better for children with special needs and for their families by adapting toys.

Their son, Luke Keller, inspired them to turn their home into a workshop.

It's been a long journey for Luke even though he just turned 2-years-old on Tuesday.

Luke's mother Melanie said that Luke started having aggressive seizures at 4-months old. Those seizures led to developmental delays and problems with his vision.



"He's not able to manipulate toys that are typical for his age range," Melanie said.



However, Luke can work a tool that is called a "switch."



It was introduced to him in therapy. Like a big button, Luke can press it, and if it's attached to a toy, that toy will activate.



The first time Luke interacted with a toy that had a switch, his parents said that he loved it.



"He giggled and laughed and thought it was awesome, and that's the most response we've ever had from him from a toy," Melanie said.

This little cutie Luke is 2-years-old & has seizures & developmental delays, so his parents are making toys work for him @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/lmoEl2eDtz — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) January 11, 2017





Melanie started searching for more adapted toys, but she said that most are pretty pricey, ranging from $60 to upwards of $200.



She and her husband decided to take matters into their own hands. They started re-wiring, soldering and adding switches.



"Makes us tear up when we get to see him interact and to see him smile and laughing and really looking at a toy, it's just something that we didn't know if we were ever going to get to see," Melanie said.



The couple posted some videos and pictures online, and it took off.



"Response was overwhelming," Melanie said. "I had parents lining up and asking for more."



That's when LDK Adapted Toys was born.



Melanie believes it is a place where parents can get toys that their kids can truly enjoy no matter what their challenges may be. They are selling them online at prices around $35.



"Parents send me videos of their child playing with the toy and showing the excitement the same kind of way we get excited with Luke," Melanie said. "It's a really amazing feeling. I think we're getting more out of it than they are."

The Kellers are starting to dabble in adapting toys for older children with special needs.



They have a Facebook page where they post photos and videos of toys they're working on. They also sell new and gently used toys that they have adapted online, and they take custom requests too.

