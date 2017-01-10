Cincinnati bar offers ‘Angel Shot’ to help women escape potential danger

An “angel shot” is a new drink option at Queen City Radio, but don’t expect it to come in a shot glass.

The Over-the Rhine bar added the shot to its menu in an effort to prevent potentially dangerous situations for women. Ordering the “angel shot” is actually a secret code that could save a life.

Anyone who orders the shot can be escorted safely to their vehicle. Queen City Radio bartenders are trained to recognize the special drink.

A bar in Florida started the trend by posting a bathroom sign explaining the angel shot.

“Is your Tinder or Plenty of Fish date not who they said they were on their profile? Do you feel unsafe, or even just a bit weird? We’re here to help. Just go to the bar and order an Angel Shot,” the sign at St. Petersburg’s Iberian Rooster reads.

At the bar, ordering an angel shot with ice tells bartenders that the woman needs an Uber or Lyft. An angel shot with a lime signals the bartender to call police.

Queen City Radio plans to implement a similar code system posted in the restrooms, but they’re changing the code words as to keep the method discreet.

"I want my guests to feel comfortable, so everyone, when they come here they know that this is a safe place," said Louisa Reckman, owner of QCR.

She recognized the importance of “angel shots” after her time working as a cocktail waitress and bartender.

"There's touching inappropriately. There's talking about my figure. How I look in certain outfits asking me to bend over. Taking pictures without me knowing. You always think that maybe you could walk out the door and someone could follow you home or be waiting by your car," Reckman said.

The President of Women Helping Women, Kristin Shrimplin, is helping to train staff at local bars to recognize warning signs. She said many times sexual assaults are a result of a woman being drugged.

"The drug can easily be alcohol or it can be a drug that is placed in someone's drink. If someone's intoxicated they legally cannot give consent, so if any sexual activity is happening when someone's intoxicated it is not consensual," said Shrimplin.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.