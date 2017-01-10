US Attorney: Man pretended to be Marine to defraud VA

A man was arrested after prosecutors said he lied about being a veteran and collected more than $100,000 dollars in medical treatments, housing and prescriptions.

The United States Attorney has accused Shawn Oliger of pretending to be a Marine in order to take care of his health problems.

Oliger has been charged with theft of government money.

Shawn Oliger accused of receiving more than $120,000 in medical care from the VA Hospital. Records say he pretended to be a Marine @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/fpNvXFp5VY — Michael Baldwin (@baldwinreports) January 11, 2017

The criminal complaint released argues Oliger falsified documents to the Cincinnati VA Medical Center saying he was a Marine from January 1990 through August of 1993, but the complaint said during that time he was in and out of jail in Arizona.

The VA went to verify his military service, but the paperwork was never returned and the information stayed in the system.

As a result, from November 2015 through October 2016, the documents stated Oliger received over $120,000 in medical care, more than $5,500 in housing and per diem benefits, and nearly $800 in prescription medication.

"I have no use for those guys, and I think they should be punished for it," World War II Veteran Noah Switzer said. "If they are not a veteran, and they say they were, and they drew money from them they should have to pay back every dime of it."

Switzer told us he was a Hospital Corpsman 1st Class during the Battle of Iwo Jima. All of his sons also served in the military and are veterans. He explained that there are vets in need that could have used the aid.

"They need money and can't get it. A guy like that comes along and rips off the government for a couple hundred thousand dollars with ease," Switzer said.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the VA for comment, but haven't received a response.

Oliger is due in court on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

