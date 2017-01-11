$5 million bond for woman charged in 89-year-old's murder

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.Full Story >
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.Full Story >
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.Full Story >
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.Full Story >
