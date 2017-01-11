$5 million bond for woman charged in 89-year-old's murder

A woman accused of robbing and killing an elderly man appeared before a judge on Wednesday for a death penalty arraignment.

Bond was set at $5 million for Margaret Kinney, 41.

Kinney was arrested nearly one month ago in Kentucky by Lexington Police.

She's accused of robbing and killing Otto Stewart, 89, back in November at his home on Virginia Avenue in Northside.

Today in court, the prosecuting attorney said that Kinney and Michael Stumph were living with Stewart and taking advantage of him in the weeks before the murder.

The prosecuting attorney says one day, Kinney asked Stewart for more money but he said "no," and that's when she apparently went off, killing Stewart with Stumph's help.

Kinney stabbed him with a large knife, suffocated him with a pillowcase and then choked him with a cord, according to the prosecuting attorney.

Police said the pair also stole Stewart's car, cash and other valuable items.

Stumph's bond was set at $5 million dollars earlier this week.

Both Kinney and Stumph could face the death penalty if found guilty.

