Social media buzzing after Obama farewell speech

Social media is buzzing this morning about President Obama's farewell address. Many are reflecting on his time in office, others on his character and legacy, and some about the future of our country.

Here's a look at what some prominent people are saying on twitter:

.@BarackObama's farewell address was inspirational. You served your nation well, Mr. President. Thank you @POTUS. #ObamaFarewell — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 11, 2017

President Obama is a good man who has made our economy, country, & planet safer - & has given us hope. Thank you, @POTUS. #ObamaFarewell — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) January 11, 2017

Obama's impulse - to the very end - toward reconciliation, healing, and shared understanding really is a remarkable trait. #ObamaFarewell — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) January 11, 2017

For Dems everywhere, they should gleefully say farewell to Pres Obama. He has left D party in shambles, out of mainstream, and out of power. — Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) January 11, 2017



Others are tweeting about hope and excitement for the next four years and a Donald Trump Presidency.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.