Social media buzzing after Obama farewell speech - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Social media buzzing after Obama farewell speech

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Marc Nozell) (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Marc Nozell)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Social media is buzzing this morning about President Obama's farewell address. Many are reflecting on his time in office, others on his character and legacy, and some about the future of our country. 

Here's a look at what some prominent people are saying on twitter:


Others are tweeting about hope and excitement for the next four years and a Donald Trump Presidency. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly