Police: Homeless man repeatedly molested 7-year-old

Victor Martin (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

A 20-year-old homeless man is scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on accusations he repeatedly molested a 7-year-old child.

Victor Alfonso Martin is held in lieu of $600,0000 bond at the Hamilton County jail.

Springfield Township police charged him with six counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to court records, Martin had sexual contact with the 7-year-old child once or twice a week for several months between January 1, 2016 and June 27, 2016.

"Victor was interviewed and admitted to the offense," police wrote in a sworn statement filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

His address is listed in court records as "homeless."

