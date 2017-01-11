Suspect charged with attempted murder in Smashburger shooting

A suspect has been named in the shooting at Smashburger on Tuesday. (FOX19 NOW/file)

A 19-year-old Sycamore Township man is wanted on an attempted murder charge after a worker was shot and critically wounded at Smashburger Tuesday.

Trey Gentry purposely shot Josh Abbott inside the Cornell Road restaurant, Hamilton County sheriff's investigators wrote in a sworn statement filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Gentry was invited into the back area of the business and became involved in a physical altercation with the victim, they wrote.

During the altercation, the defendant shot the victim several times, the affidavit states. One of the bullets struck his femoral artery, a large artery in the thigh that is the main arterial supply to the lower limb.

Gentry was seen on security video, court records show, and evidence was collected linking him to the offense.

The victim also was able to positively identify him in a photo lineup.

He is expected to survive, a Blue Ash spokeswoman said Wednesday morning.

Abbott was listed in critical but stable condition at last check Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about Gentry's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040, Blue Ash police: 513-745-8555 or the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Section: 513-851-6000.

