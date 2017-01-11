90-year-old woman dies after fire at senior living community

A 90-year-old woman has died after suffering burns in a fire at a senior living community earlier this month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Alberta Wolf, 90, caught her clothes on fire when she lit a candle in a house at RiverView Crossing off Eddy Drive on Jan. 2, coroner officials said.

Whitewater Township fire officials had no immediate updates Wednesday on the fire cause or damage estimate.

