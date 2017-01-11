Officers seize stone snail statue filled with meth

A big meth bust was made in Cincinnati after the drugs were discovered in an unlikely place.

US Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a shipment containing more than 50 lbs. of methamphetamine at a local express consignment facility on Dec. 30.

Officers said while examining cargo from Mexico, a package containing a decorative concrete snail that showed abnormalities during an x-ray inspection.

After drilling through the bottom of the snail, officer saw a white powder inside the statue. Officials said it test positive for meth.

The package was coming from Mexico City and was destined to a residence in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

"This particular interception and its unique concealment method showcases the consistency with which our officers and specialists are able to support legitimate trade while interrupting illegal drug trafficking attempts," said CBP Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. "Our officers excel at preventing these sorts of dangerous drugs from reaching innocent citizens."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.