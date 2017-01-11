KSP asking public for help to find missing 17-year-old

Kentucky State Police are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Michelle Hunt, 17, was last seen on Dec. 13 at Blue Licks State Park in Robertson County where she worked as a waitress.

Hunt is believed to be with Ronald Sutton Jr. and they are possibly in the Shelbyville area.

She's 5'3" and 120 lbs., with brown, shoulder-length hair and a medium complexion. Police said she has two tattoos, angel wings on her left shoulder and a ribbon with religious writing on her left arm.

State Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP at 859-428-1212 or your local police agency.

