Erlanger Police seek to identify gas station robbery suspect

Erlanger Police are asking for help to identify the suspect in a gas station robbery.

It happened late Tuesday night at the Speedway in the 500 block of Buttermilk Pike in Crescent Springs. Erlanger Police are handling the investigation.

Investigators say a man walked in, threatened the clerk and then grabbed an unknown amount of cash from the register. He took off running and is still at large.

The man is described as 6'01" tall with a large build, believed to be in his 30s.

If you have information, you're asked to contact the Erlanger Police Department at (859) 727-2424.

