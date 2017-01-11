Streetcar real-time info screens being tested to improve customer experience

The Cincinnati Bell Connector team are conducting tests on the real-time information screens located at the 18 streetcar platforms in an effort to correct technical difficulties the screens have been experiencing.

The screens are being tested to improve customer’s experience by providing accurate next vehicle arrival information for riders waiting at streetcar platforms.

During the testing period, the screens may be disabled periodically and inaccuracies are possible.

If you detect issues or inaccuracies with the real-time screens during this time, please let us know by sending a text alert to 513-478-3163 with the location, time and information displayed on the screen.

Testing begins at streetcar stations 5th & Walnut, 2nd & Main and 4th & Main, which is expected to last for two weeks.

