Two shooting victims show up at local hospitals

Cincinnati Police are investigating after two shooting victims showed up at local hospitals around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

A man, who had been shot in the torso, arrived at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Neighborhood Health Center on Beekman Street. He had been driven to the facility by a relative, according to police. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Around the same time, police said a 28-year-old man drove himself to Good Samaritan Hospital. He had a gunshot wound to the leg but is expected to recover.

Officials believe the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Carll Street.

"We believe what happened was, there was some type of minor accident that led up to this, led to an argument of some type," said Lt. Stephen Saunders. "One of the parties had a gun and fired shots."

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

