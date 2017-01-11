Police: Woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars of electronics

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a shoplifting suspect.

Investigators released a surveillance photo, showing the woman leaving the Meijer on Houston Road on January 5.

She's accused of stealing more than $600 worth of electronics and automotive items, according to Detective Matthew Raniero.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective Raniero at 859-334-5539 or matthew.raniero@florence-ky.gov.

