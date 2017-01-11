Police: Blue Ash Smashburger shooter arrested in Los Angeles after fleeing

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting at Smashburger on Tuesday. (FOX19 NOW/file)

The 19-year-old Sycamore Township man who was wanted on an attempted murder charge after a worker was shot and critically wounded at Smashburger was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, detectives uncovered Trey Gentry was attempting to flee the area. He was immediately taken into custody upon landing in Los Angeles, around 12:30 p.m. EST.

Gentry purposely shot Josh Abbott inside the Cornell Road restaurant, Hamilton County sheriff's investigators wrote in a sworn statement filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

[Suspect charged with attempted murder in Smashburger shooting]

Abbott also was able to positively identify Gentry in a photo lineup.

He is expected to survive, a Blue Ash spokeswoman said Wednesday morning.

Abbott was listed in critical but stable condition at last check Tuesday night.

Friend and former coworker Austin James said when he heard about what happened to Abbott, he couldn't believe it.

"I was pretty shocked. I almost cried, honestly. It kind of ruined my day most of the time because it kind of devastated me," he said.

Gentry is being held in Los Angeles awaiting extradition hearings to be returned to Hamilton County to face attempted murder charges.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.