Thieves targeting cars in Clifton area apartments

Car windows smashed at an apartment complex in Clifton. (Ben Katko FOX19 NOW)

Thieves are targeting multiple apartment complexes for cars to break into around Clifton. Victims said someone is breaking car windows and ransacking the inside, taking whatever they can find.

"I really don't have words to say about it. It's very unfortunate. It's disappointing to me," Kenya Woodard, who lives in the Clifton Colony apartments, said.

Woodard's car was targeted.

"My whole car was ransacked. My gas tank was opened. They took gas, somehow, out of my car," she said.

Her car was one of many in the Clifton Colony parking lot targeted by thieves.

"They know what they are doing. They broke into four or five cars in our parking lot," Woodard said.

A UC student, who didn't want to be identified, said a few months ago his car's muffler was stolen. Then, a few days ago thieves took his child's stroller, a GPS, a checkbook, and cashed a check for $200 after breaking in to his car.

Bobbi Steberl said her car was badly damaged by the thieves, but luckily nothing was taken.

"You can definitely tell there's some significant damage to the frame of this," she said. "Windows aren't cheap to replace."

Steberl wonders why someone would even think to do this.

"If you need something or you are in need of money or whatever you were looking for, it's better to ask than to just take," she said.

Police said several cars were targeted.

FOX19 NOW reached out to police for comment, but have not heard back.

