10 new 'Lil Pantry' locations to open around the Tri-State

The "Lil Pantry" is a big help for residents struggling to put food on the table in Pleasant Ridge.

“When I don't have enough money to go to the store and buy… [with the] pantry, I can always come take what I need,” Charlene Hill said.

Hill uses the pantry if she is struggling between paychecks.

Although the idea for the "Lil Pantry" didn’t originate in the Tri-State, Lisa Andrews is the one who brought it to Cincinnati.

“I said, ‘I would love to see this in our neighborhood,’ and this lovely man named Tony posted after me and said ‘hey I can build it,'” Andrews said.

The small food bank sprung up after the Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church allowed the pantry to borrow a patch of grass. The Pleasant Ridge location appears to be the start of something larger for the "Lil Pantry" in Cincinnati.

“This was actually a pilot project, I wrote a grant for Peoples Liberty to have 10 more of them built around the city,” Andrews said. “We’re looking at Primarily ‘food desert’ neighborhoods. So, neighborhoods that don’t have a regular grocery store or that are typically lower income neighborhoods.”

The concern for many is that someone will clear the pantry out in one visit, but Andrews doesn’t see that as an issue. Although Andrews doesn’t encourage it, she does say if someone empties the cabinet, “you know they need it.”

The locations of the 10 additional "Lil Pantry" posts haven't been released yet.

