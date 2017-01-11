Harry Potter-themed restaurant in Brooklyn

The restaurant which will make any Harry Potter lover happy opened four days ago in Brooklyn.

Diners are greeted with medieval-like light fixtures, big leather chairs, wax candles, goblets on the tables and a sorting hat at Pasta Wiz.

The Huffington Post spoke with Alex Dimitrov, owner of the Williamsburg-based restaurant that’s been open for only four days.

“The place is magical so Harry Potter theme came naturally,” he said via an email exchange, adding, “We do plan to have Harry Potter-themed events and meet ups.”

Despite wizard-themed decor, the menu doesn’t have much to do with the best-selling books and movies. It reads more like your everyday casual restaurant with its customizable pasta dishes, crepe specials, ice cream flavors and smoothie offerings.

Instead, Dimitrov told “Gothamist” that the most magical part of the menu is the three to five minute turnaround time for customers when order a pasta dish.



