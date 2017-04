Police are investigating after a teen was injured in a shooting in Bond Hill Wednesday night.

According to police, a 17-year-old male was shot in the abdomen around 8:30 p.m.

The shooting happened on Reading Road in Bond Hill between California Avenue and Rose Place.

Police are looking for a gray SUV that sped away from the scene.

The victim's condition is not known at this time.

Reading Road is currently shut down while police investigate.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.