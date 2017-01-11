Backpage.com blocks adult content, Sen. Rob Portman hopes other sites follow

The "adult" section of backpage.com has been shut down after experts said the website has been used to sex traffic children.

Senator Rob Portman lead the effort to get the section down for some time, and said on Monday he got the call and couldn't believe it was finally happening.

The section of the site got shutdown after a US Senate report was released.

When you click on the adult section it reads, "The government has unconstitutionally censored this content." It also advises to protect internet free speech and for visitors to use social media to support backpage.

Portman fells the shut down is a good first step.

"It's going to save some kids from being trafficked online. No question about it. This is a two year investigation at looking at this website that handles about 80 percent of the sex traffic. We found out they are printing ads that they have edited, and they know its young kids and yet they print the ads anyway - that's concealing criminal activity. This will help to shut down not just this website, but we are hoping it will shut down other websites that traffic our young people online," he said.

Police said they are happy with the block of content because they said it will be harder for pimps to exploit children. They also said shutting down the site, which experts feel was generating 80 percent of the prostitution business, is not the end all be all because of technology.

"Our technology today is such that you can have an app created in a day - there are all different ways to do it. Our job is to figure that out and to find it. And the other job is to keep it from happening in the community. In our society, you can proliferate that type of activity. The good thing is in the same terms we can follow it pretty easily," Blue Ash Police Chief Paul Hartinger said.

Portman said he is looking to change the law. Its called the Communications Decency Act. He said that could get the adult section shut down on a permanent basis.

