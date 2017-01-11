UC grad turns OCD into thriving business

Living with OCD can be crippling, but a UC grad has been able to overcome it by focusing on his love of baking. Little did he know his hobby would bring in some extra dough.

OCD has taken on a new meaning in the Findlay Market Kitchen. It stands for Obsessive Cake Disorder. James Avant IV started the bakery "OCD Cakes" in 2014.

He turned to baking during a dark time.

"In college I was diagnosed with OCD or Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, which is a disorder that caused a lot of stress in an individual. One of the ways I was able to mitigate my stress was through baking and so I baked frequently. I bakes in high volume and my friends and family told me I should go into business," he said.



The Neurobiology major had other plans at first but his love for baking cakes took over.

"What makes the kitchen so unique for me and so special is that I have complete control of my environment, so if I follow the instructions to the T and to the letter I'm going to get the desired product that I intended," said Avant.

His business model recently won the Artworks Big Pitch Program. He was given $15,000 to support his start-up. At just 23-years-old he has been an inspiration for others.

Kim Fassbender with Bayberry Bakery works next to James in the co-op Findlay Kitchen. After hearing his story she decided to leave the corporate world and start a business of her own.

"I just decided that I wanted to follow something that would be fun and that I had a passion for and that was baking. James has been great. He's definitely shown me around the kitchen and has given me some great ideas," she said.



Each treat from OCD Cakes supports local mental health agencies. He donates a portion off all the sales to a variety of organizations. "Our goal is to take a bite out the stigma surrounding mental health through cake."

Avant plans on expanding his business. He will use the $15,000 he won to start Bakeologie, which will offer affordable cooking classes.

