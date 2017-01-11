Lawmaker wants to change age of consent in Indiana

An Indiana lawmaker wants to introduce a bill that would not only change the age of consent, but it would also create a new criminal offense. The lawmaker said she's trying to protect children.

Those who oppose the change aren't sure this bill would make a difference.

Indiana State Representative Karlee Macer wants to make the state's age of consent 18, instead of 16. She said it's to help protect children from predators.

"If a 56-year-old man would have some kind of sex, consensual sex, with a 16-year-old, I think in her opinion, raising that age to 18 would be something that's appropriate," FOX19 NOW Legal Expert Mike Allen said.

"If a 17-year-old woman wants to go out with an older person, it's probably just their choice. It might be a poor choice, and it might be frowned upon, but the question would be - should we be legislating that type of morality or is it really something that should be considered a crime," Mark Krumbein, defense attorney and legal analyst, said.

He said he worries this could pull resources from other crimes, like rape or murder.

"I'm surprised because this does seem to be something that's not really necessary and could be overuse of the resources that our government already has," Krumbein said.

Many states, like Ohio and Kentucky, allow 16-year-old's to consent to intercourse. Allen believes Indiana lawmakers need to think it through.

"Obviously, it's a well-intentioned proposal I think, on this legislator's part. What the Indiana legislature has to determine is whether this is really a problem," he said.

To read more about Macer's proposal and about her plan to add a new criminal offense CLICK HERE.

This isn't the first time Indiana legislators have considered changing the age of consent. It was talked about a few years ago, but never passed.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.