Construction of Kings Island's new roller coaster in home stretch

In just three months, Kings Island will kick-off its 2017 season with the opening of Mystic Timbers, the park's new wooden roller coaster.

Construction of the sixteenth roller coaster at Kings Island is entering the home stretch, representatives with the theme park say the coaster is two-thirds complete.

We are still live through the @FOX19 Morning X with a look at @KingsIslandPR #MysticTimbers Join me on Facebook for a live report at 9am. pic.twitter.com/3OkV7vXbOf — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) January 12, 2017

Mystic Timbers will reach speeds of up to 53 miles per hour on more than 3,000 feet of track and will have sixteen airtime moments.

The coaster will have two different experiences, one during the day and one at night.

Still a mystery is what's in the shed. The ride will enter a shed toward the end and something will happen inside but that will remain a mystery until the first riders experience it.

"The shed is all the buzz, it won't disappoint," said Don Helbig, Kings Island spokesman.

Testing of the ride begins mid-March.

You can ride it beginning on April 15 when Kings Island opens for the season.

Also new:

Soak City opens a new smokehouse-style restaurant.

WinterFest returns for the 2017 holiday season.

