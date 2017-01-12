Parent dispute in school parking lot ends in arrest - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Parent dispute in school parking lot ends in arrest

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Shalisha Garrett (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Shalisha Garrett (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
SPRINGFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) -

A parent accused of having a gun during a dispute with another parent outside Finneytown High School is expected to face a judge Thursday.

Shalisha Garrett, 31, of Springfield Township is held on $60,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

She faces charges of aggravated menacing and illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous weapon in a school safety zone.

According to court records, Garrett was in a black car outside another parent's house and then followed into a school zone on Fontainebleau Terrace.

She pulled up beside the parent and, according to a sworn statement, "said we are going to do this. She had a black .380 gun on her lap. As soon as I saw the gun I called 911"

He said four people inside Garrett's car were taunting his daughter.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly