Parent dispute in school parking lot ends in arrest

A parent accused of having a gun during a dispute with another parent outside Finneytown High School is expected to face a judge Thursday.

Shalisha Garrett, 31, of Springfield Township is held on $60,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

She faces charges of aggravated menacing and illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous weapon in a school safety zone.

According to court records, Garrett was in a black car outside another parent's house and then followed into a school zone on Fontainebleau Terrace.

She pulled up beside the parent and, according to a sworn statement, "said we are going to do this. She had a black .380 gun on her lap. As soon as I saw the gun I called 911"

He said four people inside Garrett's car were taunting his daughter.

