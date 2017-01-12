Ponch and Jon are back in CHiPs trailer

Ponch and Jon are back in a movie trailer for CHiPs that dropped overnight.

The film, set in present day, follows the adventures of California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers Francis "Ponch" Poncherello, played by Wilmer Valderrama and Jon Baker, portrayed by Dax Shephard.

As you may recall, CHiPs was a lightweight action crime drama that ran on NBC from 1977 to 1983.

The new movie version, directed by Shephard, is scheduled to open on March 24.

