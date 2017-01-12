Police: Suspect twice crashed stolen car before assaulting woman with child

The woman had stopped to help at the scene of an accident in the 800 block of Cox Road at around 6 a.m. (FOX19 NOW Photo)

A man has been arrested after police say he stole two vehicles, wrecked three times and assaulted a woman in northern Kentucky Thursday.

Justin Bowlin, 35, started his alleged crime spree in Covington and ended about 65 miles south down Interstate 71, where he was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers.

Around 6 a.m., a woman had stopped to help at the scene of an accident in the 800 block of Cox Road.

Independence police said Bowlin fled from the wrecked car, jumped into her Honda Accord and asked her to drive him from the scene. Bowlin threatened to use a gun, but no weapon was produced.

Bowlin assaulted the woman, but police said she was able to escape from the car and retrieve her child from the back seat. As she was removing the child, Bowlin ran over her feet with the vehicle.

Police put out an alert to look out for the victim's car. Meanwhile, the woman was taken to an area hospital for her injuries. The child was released to a relative.

A Kentucky State Police Officer in Campbellsburg engaged the vehicle in pursuit on southbound Interstate 71 at the 42 mile marker. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued feeling south at a high rate of speed.

Bowlin crossed all south and northbound lands of traffic before running into a ditch at the 27 mile marker. He fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief struggle.

An investigation reveled the car that Bowlin crashed on Cox Road had been stolen earlier in the morning out of Covington, according to a criminal complaint.

Around 5:30 a.m., Independence police said Bowlin crashed the stolen vehicle through the glass at Fastenal in Fort Thomas. He allegedly stole an assortment of power tools from the business.

Power tools similar to those taken in Ft. Thomas were found in the trunk of the stolen vehicle.

Bowlin is charged with 1st degree robbery, 1st degree assault, speeding, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), criminal mischief 2nd degree, reckless driving, improper passing, following another vehicle too closely, operating on suspended license, wanton endangerment 1st police officer, receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Based on Bowlin’s prior record, he faces 20-50 years or life in prison if convicted, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

The investigation is on-going.

