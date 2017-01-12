VIDEO: Goalie fight ends with one-punch knockout at Cincinnati Cyclones game

Deciding to defend his teammate's honor, Cyclones netminder Michael Houser skated to center ice and squared off with Quad City goaltender Adam Vay. (Photo: YouTube/cyclonesHockey)

While fighting is common in hockey, a true goalie fight is a rare. What's even more of a rarity? A one-punch goalie knockout.

Things got heated in the third period of the Cincinnati Cyclones and Quad City Mallards game Wednesday night when Quad City goaltender Adam Vay went after a Cyclones player for a hit behind the net.

Deciding to defend his teammate's honor, Cyclones netminder Michael Houser skated to center ice and squared off with Vay.

The fight was short lived after Vay dropped Houser with one left hook. Immediately after laying the punch, Vay shows good sportsmanship by checking on Houser's condition and helping him up.

MALLARDS GOALIE ATTACKS CYCLONES PLAYER IT IS A FULL BLOWN OUT FIGHT — Cincinnati Cyclones (@CincyCyclones) January 12, 2017

Goalies meet at center ice and square off — Cincinnati Cyclones (@CincyCyclones) January 12, 2017

Goalie fight KO. Cincinnati was on the losing end.. @CincyCyclones pic.twitter.com/Giwu8LIbxU — patrick riley (@PeegeRiley) January 12, 2017

Vay was given 19 penalty minutes, including minors for roughing and leaving the crease. Both goalies were given fighting majors and game misconducts.

The Cyclones ended up winning the game 3-2. There is no better way to celebrate dollar beer night than with a victory and goalie fight.

Watch the altercation (and highlights of the game) in its entirety below. Mobile users can view the video here.

