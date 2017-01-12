Watch out for this Netflix phishing scam

Hackers are targeting Netflix subscribers via an effective-looking phishing scam that aims to take credit card numbers and personal information.

Users of the streaming service are emailed a notification, prompting them to update their membership information.

The emails directs the user to a fake login page that mimic's Netflix, asking them to put in all of their information including name and payment information, according to cyber security site FireEye.

The security firm noted the scam uses clever techniques that evades phishing filters that are often successful at protecting people on the Internet.

Netflix says they will never ask for personal information over an email. Here are some tips they provide to keep you safe from phishing attacks:

Use a password unique to Netflix

If you are not sure whether or not you're on Netflix, type Netflix.com directly into your browser and do your business from there. This tip is good for every other online transaction as well.

Sign out of unused devices.

The phony Netflix page according to FireEye:

