You might not know about this family tree site but it knows about you

A family tree website has been causing some alarm on social media after a law enforcement Facebook group issued a warning to police the site could be used to target their families.

“The amount of info and the accuracy of it is terrifying,” the Facebook page, Survive the Streets, said in a post.

FamilyTreeNow.com has been around since 2014, but the site’s accuracy in listing accurate personal information has been stirring up buzz with people concerned their information could be compromised.

“People search” sites are nothing new. There are dozens of ancestry sites and criminal records databases. All the information comes from legally obtained public records.

However, FamilyTreeNow arguably makes it incredibly easy for anyone to access information including addresses and names of family members. It’s completely free and doesn’t even require an account. Unlike social media sites like Facebook, the information is not voluntary. There's a good chance you or someone you know is on it.

The genealogy site lists a person’s age, birth month, family and current and previous addresses. However, details in a person’s record vary. Some folks could have all of their address stretching back decades. Others might be hard to find, especially with more common names.

The good new is you can easily opt out of it and unpublish your data from the free. But it is not clear if doing so permanently removes your information from their record or just hides it from the public.

Visit FamilyTreeNow.com/optout.

Select each profile or variation of your name. Click the red "Opt Out" box for that record on the website. According to the website, removal can take up to 48 hours.

