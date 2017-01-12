Former corrections officer pleads guilty to smuggling drugs into prison

A former corrections officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to bringing illegal drugs into the Lebanon Correctional Institution in August of last year.

Walter Richardson, 23, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility and possession of drugs, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

On Aug. 26, LeCI officials discovered that Richardson had 100 Suboxone strips, a Schedule III controlled substance, concealed in the finger of a rubber glove in his pocket after he was subjected to a routine administrative inspection.

An investigation revealed that another inmate, who Richardson would not identify, paid Richardson $1,000 to deliver a package of drugs into the institution.

Richardson immediately resigned his employment and was placed under arrested by OSHP officers.

Sentencing for Richardson is scheduled for Feb. 27. Because he is an employee of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, a mandatory prison term is required, Fornshell said in a news release.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.