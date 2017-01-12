Joe Deters wants to know what punishment NFL will hand Adam Jones

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says he wants to know what punishment Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones faces from the NFL before deciding how to proceed over Jones' latest arrest.

Jones, 33, allegedly became unruly at the Millennium Hotel and is accused of spitting on a nurse on staff at the Hamilton County jail as he was being booked on January 3, following his arrest on three misdemeanor charges: assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

The Sheriff's Office said the nurse was trying to get his vitals, which is part of normal protocol, when Jones allegedly spit on her hand.

Deters is asking "what is normal" for a player with multiple offense and who's been suspended before, according to a report be the Associated Press.

An NFL spokesman told The Associated Press on Thursday that Jones' case is "under review" and declined to comment further.

Authorities say he was so combative he had to be placed in a restraint chair. according to a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Jones says he anticipates the charges will be dismissed. Deters said he sees the cornerback as someone who needs help.

However, this is not the first time Jones has been in hot water.

He was acquitted of a 2013 assault charge, court records show. Jones was found not guilty following an incident outside a Cincinnati bar in June of that year.

He reached a plea deal in a 2011 case involving charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. The resisting arrest charge was dropped.

At the time of his 2011 arrest, he was on probation in connection with a 2007 no-contest plea to a Las Vegas strip club melee that left three people wounded. He was ordered to do an additional 75 hours of community service.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.