Maintenance worker admits to hiding cameras in apartment bathrooms

A Deerfield Township maintenance worker accused of installing hidden cameras in female tenants' apartments pleaded guilty Wednesday to several counts including burglary and voyeurism.

Gerald (Jerry) Rowe, 66, of Milford, pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary and five counts of voyeurism.

From February through May of last year, Rowe is charged with using his position as a maintenance worker to access the homes of five female residents at the Steeplechase Apartments in Deerfield Township, according to Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell's office. While inside, Rowe installed video recording equipment in the females' restrooms to capture them in states of undress.

A resident at the apartment complex discovered a camera in the air vent of her bathroom ceiling, according to the Warren County sheriff’s office. After the initial search, authorities found other residents had also been targeted.

One video recovered by detectives showed images of Rowe's face while installing the camera.

“Mr. Rowe violated the sanctity of those young ladies’ homes, all for his own personal perversions,” said Fornshell. “This is not a victimization that will end at the conclusion of this case. For the rest of their lives, they will live in constant fear that someone else has hidden cameras in their bedrooms and bathrooms.”

Rowe is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.