Talawanda High School released students after brief lockdown

Talawanda High School students were released after the school was on a brief precautionary lockdown Thursday afternoon, according to the school's social media page.

A release from the school stated a student reported a potential bomb threat to a school principal near the end of the day.

Administration alerted law enforcement and placed the school on lockdown.

The students were released one section at a time, and are safe.

The school was searched and found to be safe.

The Oxford police will continue to investigate.

"The district would like to thank all of the students and staff for effectively executing the emergency plan. Thank you to parents for their patience and cooperation. TSD understands that a school lockdown causes concerns, but emergency protocols are in place to keep students safe and secure," the release stated.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.