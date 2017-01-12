Power restored in Hamilton after city-wide outage

Power has been restored in Hamilton after an outage for the majority of the city Thursday.

Around 3 p.m., a tree blew into a major transmission line and knocked out power for most residents and businesses, City Manager Joshua Smith said on Twitter. It is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

It happened as a line of heavy rain and strong wind gusts moved through the area. The line should move out of by 7 p.m.

1,600 Duke Energy customers in Warren County were without power around 45 minutes. It has since been restored.

Click here to see a current radar.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.