Man flees Hamilton County Courthouse after being ordered back to jail

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect who fled the Hamilton County Courthouse Thursday after a judge ordered he return to jail.

Joshua Kash, 32, appeared in court on charges of abduction and robbery.

At the request of counsel, Judge Patrick Foley agreed to continue the case to another date and ordered Kash's bond to be increased to $50,000 and for him to be remanded to jail for having contact with the victim out on bond.

At that point, Kash fled the courtroom, police said.

Kash is described as white, 5'10" and 175 pounds. He's believed to be residing in the Westwood area.

He now has an active Capias Warrant and faces an additional escape charge for fleeing, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.

Anyone with information on Kash's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Fugitive Warrant Unit at 513-478-6324.

