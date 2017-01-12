Cincinnati police investigating Walnut Hills homicide

Cincinnati police are investigating a body found in Walnut Hills Thursday afternoon.

Police said 23-year-old Terrence Woods was found with a gunshot wound on Washington Terrace, near Kerper Place, at around 3:30 p.m.

No suspects have been identified, but police say they are treating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

