Cincinnati police investigating Walnut Hills homicide

Cincinnati police investigating Walnut Hills homicide

WALNUT HILLS, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are investigating a body found in Walnut Hills Thursday afternoon.

Police said 23-year-old Terrence Woods was found with a gunshot wound on Washington Terrace, near Kerper Place, at around 3:30 p.m.

No suspects have been identified, but police say they are treating the case as a homicide. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

