EB Norwood Lateral closed due to multi-vehicle accident

CINCINNATI, OH

Eastbound Norwood Lateral is closed after a multi-vehicle accident, according to police.

The Lateral is closed between Reading and U.S. 22.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

