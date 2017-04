Time is running to take advantage of Receipt Day. On Dec. 13, Chick-fil-A in Newport declared it Receipt Day on its Facebook page.

They told customers to save the receipt from 12/13/16 and bring it back between January 9 and 13, 2017 and receive the same order free of charge.

You must have the receipt and it has to be marked from 12/13/16 for Chick-fil-A Newport only.

Gift cards and other non-food items cannot be included in promotion.



