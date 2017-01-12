UC lands OSU transfer, former 5-star QB

UC Football and new head coach Luke Fickell landed a big time transfer on Thursday with the addition of former 5-star quarterback Torrance Gibson.



Gibson, one of the top quarterbacks in the country coming out of high school (Ft. Lauderdale) in 2014, began his college career at Ohio State where he was transformed into a wide receiver. Gibson was redshirted his freshman year. He was

then suspended his second year at Ohio State for violating school conduct policies and never played a down on the field in two years in Columbus.



Gibson, after he completes his associates degree this spring at Cincinnati State (per a report by ESPN.com), will be eligible to play for UC this fall with three years of eligibility remaining.

"These last few months have been crazy for me and my family, but the craziness is finally over,” Gibson announced on twitter. “Time to start my next chapter at the University of Cincinnati."

How is Fickell landing these big time players early in his tenure at UC? He talked about his approach with Fox19 Now last week.

"You have to put yourself out there and show it's not just about what you say but it's about your actions and the time you put into it. It's one thing to say one thing, but it's another thing to do it,” Fickell said.

For what it’s worth, UC travels to Ohio Stadium to face the Buckeyes in 2019 in what would be Gibson’s final season in Cincinnati.



