Blue Ash police arrest 3 in multi-state theft ring

Blue Ash police have arrested three people in connection with a multi-jurisdictional, multi-state theft ring.

Joshua Thompson, Kymani Brown and Donnelle Johnson were arrested on Thursday.

According to police, thousands of dollars worth of stolen property was recovered, including a stolen firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact the Blue Ash Police Department at 513-745-8555.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.