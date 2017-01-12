Blue Ash police arrest 3 in multi-state theft ring - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Blue Ash police arrest 3 in multi-state theft ring

Posted by Kim Schupp, Digital Content Producer
BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) -

Blue Ash police have arrested three people in connection with a multi-jurisdictional, multi-state theft ring. 

Joshua Thompson, Kymani Brown and Donnelle Johnson were arrested on Thursday.

According to police, thousands of dollars worth of stolen property was recovered, including a stolen firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact the Blue Ash Police Department at 513-745-8555.

