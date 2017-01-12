Former MND soccer player draft No. 1 overall in NWSL

Former Mt. Notre Dame soccer standout and Cincinnati United alum Rose Lavelle was drafted No. 1 overall in the National Women’s Soccer League draft on Thursday.

Lavelle, selected by the Boson Breakers, is one of the best midfielders in the country and has had several stints in camps with the US women’s national team.

“I had talked to towards the end of my college season and had an idea but it doesn’t really seem real until it actually happens. I was honestly a little paranoid I was going to show up and have a curveball thrown at me,” Lavelle told the bentmusket.com.



