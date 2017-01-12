Crews prepping for freezing rain in the forecast

Friday's winter weather will not be easy to get ready for, but there is some prep work being done across Hamilton County.

One of the biggest challenges with this winter storm is going to be pre-treating the roads for this winter weather. With rain in the forecast, no matter what the trucks put down in advance of the storm, it won't have as significant of an effect with rain coming down.

This weather could result in some more slick spots on the road, and the forecast comes with a warning from road crews.

Driving in this kind of weather is not easy. Four wheel drive does not make you invincible, and although crews will still be out doing prep work by tossing salt, things will not be perfect on the roads and drivers should use caution.

"If it's raining, you know, salt dissolves and you know from your high school chemistry it goes to aqueous solution. And, that's exactly what'll happen, it will dissolve and you get a lot of rain...it's pretty much gone. We'll monitor the situation, if we think pre-treating is going to help, we'll do it," Hamilton Co. Engineer Ted Hubbard said.

There is a lot that goes into that decision making and the weather over the course of the next 24 hours will play a big role in the amount of pre-treating Hamilton County can do.

