Planned natural gas pipeline north of downtown causing controversy

As a date inches closer to picking a path for a miles-long Duke Energy natural gas pipeline, those who might be living in its way are not backing down.

Ron Friedman works with the group opposing the project, a group known as "NOPE." On Thursday night, he and dozens more continued their push to Duke to take the pipeline somewhere else.

"We don't want it anywhere. But if it winds up anywhere, we want it outside of the central corridor. It just doesn't make sense to put people in the central corridor in harms way," Friedman said.

Duke Energy has submitted two routes to the state for approval, narrowing it down from three, with some small changes from original plans.

The routes would run north of downtown through areas like Kenwood, Madeira, Blue Ash, Evendale and others.

"We've maintained and operated these pipelines in our area for decades. We certainly know that we can do that again with the Central Corridor Pipeline," Sally Thelen with Duke Energy said.

This is not new territory for Duke Energy. The company said they operate more than 14,000 miles of natural gas lines in the area.

This new line, at more than $100 million, will be 12 to 14 miles long and is slated for construction potentially later this year.

"It's 100% for Duke Energy customers here in greater Cincinnati. It's not going anywhere outside of our system," she said.

Duke officials expect a decision on the exact route to come in a few weeks. It could come after a final town hall meeting on the Jan. 26 in Blue Ash.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.