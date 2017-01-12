Hamilton murder victim's family holding 'Act of Kindness Day' Friday

Nearly a year after her son was shot and killed in their family home, a Butler County woman is begging for justice and asking for kindness.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for information.



It's been almost a year since Christopher "CJ" Sandle was murdered, and his family said his killer is likely walking the streets.



"It's frustrating, and it makes me very angry," Rebecca Sandle, CJ's mother, said.



CJ's mother Rebecca is still trying to come to terms with what happened Jan. 13, 2016.

"Everything is different. My world is dark," Rebecca said. "I wake up, and I hope it's all been a dream, and it's not."



Police believe an armed intruder broke into the Sandle family home early that morning and shot and killed CJ while he, his mother and his sister were sleeping.



The 20-year-old was in culinary school at the time. His family describes him as a kind-hearted goofball.



"I just miss him," Rebecca said. "I just miss him. I can't bring him back, but I can try my best to keep his memory alive."



That's what Rebecca hopes to do Friday by teaming up with the Butler County community to host an "Act of Kindness" day in honor of CJ.



Anyone can take part. All you have to do is do something nice for someone else.



"Every day is a blessing, and why not treat it that way, why not do something for someone else," Rebecca said.



CJ's loved ones have also planned a vigil for Friday night at 6:30 at 308 Millville Avenue. They expect it will be emotional.



They hope the anniversary of his death will serve as a tough reminder that CJ's murderer has not been caught.



"You ruined our lives. You ruined his life, and in all candor, you ruined yours because when you're arrested, you will go to jail, and then your family will have to suffer as well," Rebecca said.

Hamilton Police said they have two detectives on the case, and they are usually following up on something new every day.



They are asking anyone with information to call them and report it. You can report information anonymously.

There is a $10,000 reward. The family also has a Justice for CJ Facebook page where they post updates on the case.

