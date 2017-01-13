Friday night is free at the Cincinnati Travel, Sports and Boat Show. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Dave Reed)

It’s going to feel like summer inside the Duke Energy Convention Center as the Cincinnati Travel, Sports and Boat Show kicks off Friday night

To celebrate 60 years of the show, they are letting everyone in free Friday only from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event features hundreds of exhibitors in boating and marine services, adventure sports, fishing, and hunting. There are RV's and camping, and even golf and travel destinations.

It's one of the largest outdoor shows in the Midwest.

The event runs Jan. 13 through Jan. 15 and Jan. 18 through Jan. 22.

The Cincinnati Golf Show will be held at the Duke Energy Center as well Jan. 13 through Jan. 15.You’ll be able to find deals on golf equipment, clothing, and even get some tips from experts.

To find tickets for either event visit Cincinnatiboatshow.com and Cincinnatigolfshow.com.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.