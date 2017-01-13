Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Lockland - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Lockland

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Structure fire at International Union Painters (Adam Schrand) Structure fire at International Union Painters (Adam Schrand)

Emergency crews responded structure fire in an industrial area in Lockland.

A fire was reported at International Union Painters at the 200 block of Kovach Drive around 4 a.m. Friday. 

No injuries were reported and the building's owners are examining potential damage. 

