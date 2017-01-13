Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Lockland

Emergency crews responded structure fire in an industrial area in Lockland.

A fire was reported at International Union Painters at the 200 block of Kovach Drive around 4 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported and the building's owners are examining potential damage.

Firefighters hit with heavy smoke, sprinklers inside the building had the fire out before ff arrived. Still no word on a cause @FOX19 — Charisse Gibson (@OkayCharisse) January 13, 2017

